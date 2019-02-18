Watch Preview For Season Four Of ‘Billions’ On Showtime

Another preview for the fourth season of “Billions” has been released, and you absolutely don’t want to miss it.

As you all know, I am a huge fan of the hit show on Showtime. Bobby Axelrod, Chuck Rhoades and the rest of the characters are fascinating.

Season three ended with what appeared to be a forming alliance between Bobby and Chuck after years of them fighting each other. (RELATED: The Latest Season Of ‘Billions‘ Was An Electric Journey)

Judging from the new preview, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. It also looks like Taylor Mason is going to get destroyed by Bobby, which makes sense. They didn’t go their separate ways in a good way.

Give the awesome preview a look below.

Who else is ready to run through a wall right now? I know that I sure as hell am. March 17 really can’t get here soon enough.

Does “Billions” get the same attention as “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones” on HBO? No, but it’s just as good.

It’s just different. It’s not an action or a sci-fi series. It’s about Wall Street, which makes it fascinating to me because that’s not at all the world that I grew up in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions on Showtime (@sho_billions) on Feb 15, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Make sure to tune in March 17 on Showtime to see how all the action goes down. I have a feeling that it’s going to be outstanding.

