Walls Across America: The Clintons Live Behind A Massive Wall

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill and Richie McGinniss went wall hunting in the state of New York for this episode of “Walls Across America,” exposing the hypocrisy of those who are against Trump’s border wall, but who live behind walls themselves.

The rich and powerful tend to live in gated compounds, have big fences, walls, security on site and technology that monitors their properties 24-7. The Clintons and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio are no exception.

Both the Clintons and Mayor De Blasio enjoy the luxury and privilege of having extra security that is out-of-reach for the majority of Americans, which is rather ironic considering that they’re all not fans of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies or his effort to build a wall along the southern border.

If walls don’t work, then why do the rich and powerful have them? (RELATED: Tucker Dedicates Segment to Walls Around the Homes of Trump’s Biggest Critics).

