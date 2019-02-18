Model Elsa Hosk Is Pretty Impressive At Playing Basketball

It turns out that modeling isn’t the only impressive talent Elsa Hosk has.

The Swedish-born star posted a video and some photos of herself on Instagram balling out over the weekend, and captioned the post, “Hello court, it’s been a while… sorry I’ve let u down the last 10 years and cheated on u with pilates,boxing, running but u will ALWAYS be my 1st love.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The final part of the post shows some of her moves, and it’s safe to say she’s got some skills. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Hosk anymore than I already do, it turns out that she can ball with the best of them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

At this point, it’s just bragging. Most people would be content with just being a superstar model. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Hosk just had to let everybody know that she can also ball out. It’s so cocky that you have to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jan 18, 2019 at 3:36pm PST

If we’re not willing to support a model with basketball skills, then what are we as a country? That’s not a question I’m sure I want the answer to.

Luckily, that’s not an issue because we love Hosk, basketball and when models come together with the sport.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter