‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Tells Instagram Troll To ‘Go F**k’ Themselves

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey recently obliterated an online troll.

The star actress, who plays Cersei Lannister in the show, posted a video of herself without makeup on while flying home. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Feb 11, 2019 at 10:16pm PST

This led one person to demand she stop recording herself without makeup.

Headey didn’t like that at all and responded with the caption, “I shall continue to not wear [makeup]. Go f**k your self.”

View this post on Instagram I shall continue to not wear make up. Go fuck your self A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Feb 12, 2019 at 2:55am PST

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m glad to see that Cersei is still in prime form. Imagine telling a celebrity online to not film herself unless she’s wearing makeup and then getting roasted in front of her 1.7 million followers. (RELATED: HBO President Says ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending Is ‘Dramatically And Emotionally Thrilling’)

It’s damn near poetic.

This clapback from Heady only makes me more excited for the final season of “Game of Thrones.” It should be absolutely epic.

Cersei is probably going to kill a ton of people in the show, and Headey is already taking souls on Instagram. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Well done, Headey. Well done.

H/T: Barstool Sports

