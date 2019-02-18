Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Massive Alley-Oop During All-Star Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down an awesome dunk Sunday night during the NBA All-Star Game.
The Milwaukee Bucks star forward raced down the court with Steph Curry, who somehow managed to throw him an alley-oop by bouncing the ball up off the floor.
The Greek Freak soared way above the rim for the gigantic dunk. Watch the crazy play below.
OH MY GOOOOOOOODNESS #Giannis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/S5JSDYwvLc
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 18, 2019
How did he do that? How was it humanly possible for Antetokounmpo to get that high? It’s not like he even did it running full speed. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)
He pretty much had come to a stop and then just jumped. The man’s head was damn near in the clouds by the time he got the ball.
I would literally give just about anything to have even an ounce of that kind of athleticism. I mean, wow!
How many people on the planet do we think are capable of pulling that off? Five? Ten? I highly doubt the number hits double digits.
Giannis is a freak of nature in the best way possible. The things he does on the basketball court just defy all logic.