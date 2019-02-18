Joe Gibbs Gets Emotional After His Team Wins Daytona 500

William Davis | Contributor

Former Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls in his NFL coaching career, but his sweetest victory may have come Sunday night.

After Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, he dedicated his victory to the hall-of-fame football coach. Gibbs’ son, J.D., died last month at the age of 49 after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. (RELATED: WATCH: St. Joseph’s Gives Heartwarming Tribute To Coach Following Father’s Death)


“I think J.D. had the best view of everything,” the 78-year-old Gibbs said, with his voice cracking. “I just thank the Lord for letting us be a part of this.”

Not only did Hamlin win the race, but fellow Joe Gibbs’ racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik finished second and third, respectively, giving Gibbs a 1-2-3 finish in the first race following the death of his son.

J.D. Gibbs was also honored during the race, given a tribute during the 11th lap of the race as a prayerful Gibbs looked on.

The Smoke Room sends our thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family during this time.

