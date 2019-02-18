Joe Gibbs Gets Emotional After His Team Wins Daytona 500

Former Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls in his NFL coaching career, but his sweetest victory may have come Sunday night.

After Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, he dedicated his victory to the hall-of-fame football coach. Gibbs’ son, J.D., died last month at the age of 49 after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. (RELATED: WATCH: St. Joseph’s Gives Heartwarming Tribute To Coach Following Father’s Death)

A few weeks ago, former @Redskins coach turned @NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs lost his son JD to a degenerative neurological disease. Sunday, his team won the #Daytona500 with @DennyHamlin, and he dedicated that to him. #DoItForJD pic.twitter.com/DRCNUlyhXT — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 18, 2019



“I think J.D. had the best view of everything,” the 78-year-old Gibbs said, with his voice cracking. “I just thank the Lord for letting us be a part of this.”

Not only did Hamlin win the race, but fellow Joe Gibbs’ racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik finished second and third, respectively, giving Gibbs a 1-2-3 finish in the first race following the death of his son.

J.D. Gibbs was also honored during the race, given a tribute during the 11th lap of the race as a prayerful Gibbs looked on.

J.D. Gibbs – son of Joe Gibbs – was honored on lap 11 at the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/mRZTyPLwiE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 17, 2019

