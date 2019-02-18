That Time Jussie Smollett Called Trump Supporters ‘Clowns’ And A ‘National Disgrace’

Before Jussie Smollett became national news for first being the alleged victim of a hate crime, then the possible perpetrator of what could turn out to be a hate crime hoax, the liberal “Empire” actor was a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

“I come really, really hard against 45,” Smollett told “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts in an interview, speculating on why he was supposedly targeted for attack. “I come really really hard against his administration, and I don’t hold my tongue.”

Although the actor and historically frequent Twitter user hasn’t tweeted a single time since the Jan. 29 incident, here is one that hasn’t aged well at all.

On Jan. 20, Smollett tweeted a segment of a speech by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with a slam on “45 and all his white hooded cohorts.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr., Others Slam Jussie Smollett, Media Coverage Surrounding Alleged Trump Supporter Perpetrated Hate Crime)

“And if you support them…so are you. Clowns,” he wrote.

.@AOC is only speaking facts. This is so far beyond political party affiliation. Across the world…no matter the border…from sea to shining sea…45 and all his white hooded cohorts are a national disgrace. And if you support them…so are you. Clowns. pic.twitter.com/Qz4uIjF7xa — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 20, 2019

