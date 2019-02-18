Kentucky, Syracuse, North Carolina, Tennessee And Wisconsin Lead College Basketball In Attendance

College basketball attendance this season so far has been dominated by five teams.

The top five teams leading the country in attendance, according to the University of Wisconsin, are as follows:

Kentucky – 21,154

Syracuse – 20,636

North Carolina – 19,310

Tennessee – 18,600

Wisconsin – 17,140

I love this. I absolutely love the fact these are the top teams when it comes to attendance in the country. Other than Syracuse, all four of them are having solid years.

Plus, the Volunteers traditionally aren’t a powerhouse program, but their fans are showing up and showing out for fifth-ranked Tennessee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Basketball (@vol_hoops) on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:42pm PST

It’s also not shocking at all to see Kentucky sitting at the top. Fans of the Wildcats are arguably the most feverish in the entire game.

Rupp Arena is always rocking whenever Kentucky is playing. It’s without a doubt one of the coolest venues in all of sports. (RELATED: LSU Upsets Kentucky On Wild Shot. Was It Offensive Goaltending?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:56am PST

I also love seeing my Badgers in spot number five. If you’re a fan of college basketball, then you have to visit the Kohl Center at some point in your life.

It’s one of the coolest stadiums in all of sports. I can’t even begin to calculate how much time I spent there at Badgers games during college. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers Need To Beat Illinois Monday Night)

Watching Wisconsin play ball in the Kohl Center is borderline religious for guys back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 18, 2019 at 9:37am PST

It’s been a hell of a great season for college basketball, and it’s not even March yet. Stay tuned because things are only going to get crazier.

Damn, I sure do love this time of year. College basketball is just another example of proof that God wants us to be happy, and that America is better than everywhere else.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter