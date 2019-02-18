Melania Unveils Healing Garden At Children’s Hospital In Beautiful Red And Black Floral Dress

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a white, black and red floral dress for the unveiling of a healing garden at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

“A beautiful ceremony at @Nicklaus4kids hospital today to celebrate their new changes! I hope the garden nurtures and heals all the young patients who visit. Thank you to the generous donors and to @Nicklaus4kids for all the important work you are doing. #BeBest,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few snaps from the event.

“It is because of the generous donations of people like Morton and Linda Bouchard, or Steve and Kiki Esrick of the Dream Foundation, that hospitals can offer more care and comfort to children who are already battling to get well,” Melania shared, per a White House press release. “Thank you to all the generous donors for supporting the hospital and thank you to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus for inviting me to be part of this special occasion. I hope the new garden brings renewed strength to each child that visits.”

A short time later, FLOTUS, who always looks incredible, was spotted in the gorgeous long-sleeve button-up dress that went down past her knees as she introduced President Donald Trump ahead of his speech about Venezuela at the Florida International University Ocean Bank Convocation Center. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching floral belt and bright red high heels.

To say she looked just as fashionable as ever would be an understatement. . (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)