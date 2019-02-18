Miley Cyrus Shares Never-Before-Seen Shots From Her Wedding To Liam Hemsworth

Your first name

Miley Cyrus shared a few more never-before-seen shots Sunday on Instagram from her very private wedding to Liam Hemsworth back in December.

“My mama told me this bouquet is for holding and traditions sake…. not eating …. or smoking….. or using as a metaphorical ‘penis’ / unicorn horn but …. I did it anyway. Sorry mom. @tishcyrus,” the 26-year-old singer captioned one of the pictures of her and her mom, Tish Cyrus, from the big day. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

She later shared a whole handful of pics on her social media account, showing her beautiful wedding gown and very relaxed celebration from the day she and actor Hemsworth finally became official, surrounded by family and friends.

She also shared a few terrific black-and-white snaps of the bride and groom. The couple first started dating in 2010 and became engaged two years later. Then reports surfaced that they had split. The two reconnected and reconfirmed they were engaged in 2016.

