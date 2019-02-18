Miranda Lambert Secretly Weds NYPD Officer. Here’s How Long They Dated Before Tying The Knot

Miranda Lambert shocked her followers over the weekend with news that she had secretly wed New York Police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone,” the 35-year-old country singer captioned her post, along with a couple snaps of her and McLoughlin from the big day. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

The pair reportedly met only three months earlier when the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer was in the city with her group Pistol Annies promoting their third studio album, Interstate Gospel. They traveled to New York to perform their latest single, “Got My Name Changed Back,” during a live appearance on Good Morning America on November 2, People magazine reported Monday.

NYPD confirmed to the outlet that McLoughlin, who joined the force in 2013, is assigned to South Midtown Precinct — which is both where the GMA studio is located and where Lambert performed later that night in concert at NYC’s The Town Hall with her band. Sources said that the country star’s new husband has been known to work crowd control in both areas.

Though she first shared the news Saturday, E! News reports that they actually wed January 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Hours before the “Tin Man” hitmaker broke news about her nuptials, the pair were spotted out and about in NYC holding hands while sporting wedding bands.

“They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling sidewalk,” one person shared. “She [Lambert] was beaming and protectively holding her ring finger.”

“They looked like a couple going on a date in the city,” the onlooker added.

It all comes months after she reportedly split from boyfriend Evan Felker, with the “The Turnpike Troubadours,” whom she had been seeing for a brief time following news that she and Anderson East had broken up after dating for more than two years.

Before East, she was married to Blake Shelton, whom she divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage. Shelton has since been seeing rocker Gwen Stefani.