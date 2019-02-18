Netflix Cancels ‘The Punisher’ After Two Seasons

“The Punisher” is officially dead at Netflix.

The awesome show starring Jon Bernthal and Ben Barnes was canceled after its second season, according to a Monday report from the Hollywood Reporter.

Well, there you have it. I think we were all worried “The Punisher” was going to get the ax, and now it’s a done deal.

It’s a damn shame because I really enjoyed season one, but Netflix has been going out of its way to kill off Marvel content. That’s why “Jessica Jones,” which I’ve never seen and know nothing about, was also canceled today once its third season airs. (RELATED: Watch The Full Trailer For The Second Season Of Netflix’s ‘The Punisher‘)

It’s a bloodfest for Marvel on Netflix. There isn’t a single one left.

It probably didn’t help that viewership for the second season of “The Punisher” had absolutely plummeted. In January, the numbers were down around 40 percent.

I haven’t watched the second season yet, but I haven’t heard good things. It’s just so disappointing because season one was awesome.

Hopefully, the show gets picked up elsewhere, and it continues to be great. Is that too much to ask? I really don’t think so.