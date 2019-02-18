NFL Releases Throwback Video Of Bill Belichick Hamming It Up With Chad Johnson

The NFL recently released an awesome video of Bill Belichick and Chad Johnson.

The video is from August 20, 2009 during a preseason game between the Bengals and Patriots. The electric receiver is informed by Belichick that the Pats will have double coverage on him all night, and he wasn’t too pleased about it.

Watch the two men trade some laughs below.

When Bill Belichick told @ochocinco he was going to get double-covered in a preseason game (Aug. 20, 2009) @Patriots pic.twitter.com/RCNxYyrEaN — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) February 16, 2019

I don’t care who you cheer for, that video is awesome. We rarely get to see Belichick in a light like that one where he’s just casually hamming it up.

It makes sense why Johnson eventually went and played for New England. Belichick, who has six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, clearly enjoyed working with Johnson. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Generally speaking, you don’t see coaches joking around with the other team’s star player.

I hope we get a ton more videos like this one whenever the Patriots coaching legend finally retires. You know the NFL just must be sitting on a vault of them.

There’s also a billion percent chance that the NFL Network drops an incredible documentary about the Patriots dynasty at some point in the future, and that will be required viewing for fans of the game everywhere.

