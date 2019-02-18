Night King Not On Leaked Cast List For Season Eight ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere

Fans of “Game of Thrones” shouldn’t expect see the Night King in the first episode of the final season.

According to the Evening Standard, the cast list for the premiere recently leaked and the man behind the infamous villain, Vladimir Furdik, wasn’t among the people listed. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

For those of you who might have forgotten, the the White Walkers and their leader plunged through the wall in the closing moments of the seventh season.

The Night King and Viserion Ending Scene pic.twitter.com/rwtSPw1zqM — The North Remembers (@starkhanesi) February 7, 2019

Now, let’s all be clear here. This “leak” could easily just be HBO screwing around with people. If there’s one thing the network is known for, it’s keeping people on their toes.

Let’s absolutely not rule out the fact that this all could be smokescreens meant to confuse us and keep us off of our top games.

If it is true, then I guess it’s a bit of a strange decision to leave the Night King out of the episode one of the final season. (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)

Are we really supposed to go an entire episode without him making an appearance after how season seven ended? I don’t think so.

Either way, I’m so juiced for Apr. 14. It’s going to be epic to see all of our favorite characters back on our TV screens.

It’s going to be awesome. I want all the blood, all the action, all the suspense and everything else that we’ve all come to love.

I can’t wait! Let me know in the comments what you think will happen.