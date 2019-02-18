Patrick Mahomes Says He Has To Up His ‘Game’ After Seeing Incredible No-Look Pass In The AAF

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits he has to up his “game” after seeing an incredible no-look pass in the Alliance of American Football league.

“I see I’m going to have to step my game up…,” the Kansas City Chiefs star QB tweeted Monday to his hundreds of thousands of followers, along with a clip from the second week of the AAF league for the San Diego Fleet’s 24-12 victory against the Atlanta Legends. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

Seriously, you have got to see this to believe it.

I see I’m going to have to step my game up…! https://t.co/ul2payvihS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2019

It happened, during the Fleet’s first touchdown drive of the season when the team’s quarterback, Philip Nelson, threw a completed pass backwards over his head without looking to tight end Gavin Escobar. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

The fact that Mahomes noticed comes as no surprise as he made headlines over and over again during the 2018 season for some of his incredible no-look passes and skills both on and off the field.

We can’t wait to see what this guy does for the upcoming season after throwing 50 touchdowns with 5,097 passing yards during the season and helping catapult the Chiefs to the playoffs. The 2019 season could not get here sooner. But for now we can enjoy some great football with the new AAF that’s already giving us some unforgettable football.