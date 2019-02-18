POLL: People Don’t Think The NFL Should Have Settled Lawsuit With Colin Kaepernick

Voters in a recent poll of mine think the NFL made a mistake settling Colin Kaepernick’s lawsuit.

The NFL and Kaepernick reached a settlement with undisclosed terms Friday after the former 49ers quarterback had been out of the league for two years. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

That led me to ask people on Twitter, “Was it smart for the NFL to settle with Colin Kaepernick over his collusion case?”

Nearly 2,000 people voted, and 80 percent voted that it wasn’t smart.

Was it smart for the NFL to settle with Colin Kaepernick over his collusion case? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2019

Obviously, the terms of the settlement would have a huge impact on whether or not it was smart, but I tend to agree with the voters.

Settling with Kaepernick, who infamously refused to stand for the national anthem, makes it seem like the league was really worried about discovery.

That might have been the case. I have no idea, but I do know that’s the impression they are giving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

Plus, I would have loved to see what kind of half-cocked arguments Kaepernick and his people made in court. The NFL should have just played a highlight reel of his pathetic play toward the end of his career, and then just walked out of the courtroom.

The tape speaks for itself, and I’m guessing a lot of the voters in my poll feel the exact same way.

The only reason to settle in my mind instead of just trying to crush Kaepernick is if the league did collude, which I highly doubt to be the case.

My guess is the real reason for the settlement is that the owners just grew tired of the circus. It’s not like they don’t have the necessary money to get Kaepernick to go away. It’s the NFL. They’re loaded.

On top of that, the disgraced former NFL quarterback taking a deal kind of proves that he was never willing to go the distance for his cause. If he were, he never would have dreamed of taking the settlement.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I have a feeling that many of you will agree with me.