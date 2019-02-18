Reason Editor Explains How Hate Crime Statistics Are Misrepresented, Gives Shocking Guess On How Many Are Actually Real

Reason editor Robby Soave broke down why cited hate crime statistics are higher than the actual facts justify.

Appearing on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Soave then gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson a guess as to what percentage of claimed hate crimes are actually hoaxes.

“The short answer is no,” Soave said, responding to Tucker’s question about the reality of hate crime statistics that “seemed very large.”

“If you look very carefully, it is easy to misrepresent them,” Soave continued. So, there was an increase from 2016 to 2017 in the number of hate crimes. If you look, it’s actually because more agencies reported data to the federal government. So just counting the issue more accurately will make it look like the problem is getting worse when really there were just fewer people participating in this scheme to count hate crimes than the year before.”

As an example, the Reason editor explained why anti-Semitic hate crimes supposedly increased by 60 percent “since Trump was elected.” (RELATED: ‘Shall We Call It On Smollett?’ — Greg Gutfeld Drags Gullible Media For Latest Hate Crime Hoax Fail)

“Actually anti-Semitic violence was way down and what was up was that one deranged teenager who actually lived in Israel had sent a bunch of bomb threats to Jewish institutions. That was the entire swing, just him doing that.”

Soave and Carlson discussed why a complicit media like to promote the idea of a “surge in hate crimes,” despite what often turns out to be a reality they would rather not discuss.

“It is so hard to tell what percentage of these kinds of things are hoaxes,” said Soave. “Often times they’re just not solved. When they are solved it seems to me from my looking into it, that a lot of the time it ends up being a hoax. That is just from which ones I see get solved.”

“Of the cases that have been solved, of the top of your head, what percentage would you say are fraudulent?” asked Carlson.

“It could be as many as every other, probably,” Soave responded.

