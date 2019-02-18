WATCH: Roger Stone Narrates Nixon’s Martini Recipe
It’s no secret that The Daily Caller’s men’s fashion editor, Roger Stone, has a long history with former President Richard Nixon, and he just revealed one of Nixon’s most exciting secrets.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, Stone unveiled the 37th president’s special martini recipe. But, that’s not all the infamous conservative operative revealed. Stone also disclosed which World War II hero taught Nixon the recipe. (RELATED: Media Hypes Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Has Been Public For A Year)
Check out what Stone says Nixon called his “silver bullet,” and tell us how you make your martini in the comment section below.
