San Diego Fleet Quarterback Phillip Nelson Completes No-Look Heave Of A Pass

San Diego Fleet quarterback Phillip Nelson completed a mind-boggling pass Sunday in a win against the Atlanta Legends.

Nelson was doing his best to avoid pressure in the pocket as he scrambled out to the left during the AAF game. When he was consumed by the defense, he threw the ball backward over his head for a completion to Gavin Escobar.

Does that sound a little unbelievable to all of you? Well, trust me, the video is even stranger than you could probably imagine.

Give it a watch below.

….how? This may be the craziest completion ever.

If you’re not watching the AAF, you’re really missing out, and that’s not even up for debate anymore.

In the debut weekend, we got a quarterback nearly getting beheaded, and now we have QBs out here heaving balls over their heads for completions. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Mike Bercovici Suffers Brutal Hit During AAF Opener)

If that doesn’t have you juiced up for the action, then you probably don’t have a pulse. In fact, you probably just hate football.

The pro football league The AAF has officially started, and a QB almost got beheaded in the first game.

If that pass had been made in the NFL, we’d all be laughing at Nelson because I can’t imagine there’s a single guy in the league willing to toss the ball that way.

This isn’t the NFL, though. This is the AAF, and everything and anything is on the table. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Nelson (@philnelson_) on Feb 7, 2019 at 5:06pm PST

Trust me, you need to give the AAF a chance if you haven’t already. It’s very solid football, and the league has proven through two weeks to be very entertaining.

