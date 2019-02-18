Smollett case reportedly headed to grand jury

Jussie Smollett’s case about an alleged hate-crime attack in January could be headed to a grand jury.

Law official sources reported the case could be headed to a grand jury sometime this week, according to TMZ Sunday. Law enforcement is allegedly making sure Smollett is not in contact with the two Nigerian brothers who were first arrested Wednesday and subsequently released Friday.

The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) Monday to confirm if Smollett’s case was headed to a grand jury.

“We do not have that information at this point,” Jennifer Bryk of CPD said to TheDCNF over email.

Rafer Weigel of Fox 32 tweeted Monday that CPD said Smollett’s case could go to a grand jury if the “Empire” actor does not “voluntarily come in for questioning.”

“CPD says “it’s certainly possible” #JussieSmollett case could go to Grand Jury but “that’s way too premature,” Weigel tweeted. “May be a last resort if #Smollett doesn’t voluntarily come in for questioning. CPD says #Smollett’s lawyers have given no indication he will despite several requests.”

CPD says “it’s certainly possible” #JussieSmollett case could go to Grand Jury but “that’s way too premature”. May be a last resort if #Smollett doesn’t voluntarily come in for questioning. CPD says #Smollett’s lawyers have given no indication he will despite several requests. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 18, 2019

Smollett reported he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance, had a rope tied around his neck and two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29. (RELATED: Vox Correspondent Says ‘MAGA Country’ Quote In Smollett Case Was Pushed By Celebrities Not The Media)

There have been reports, however, that the attack was staged by Smollett and the two brothers were allegedly paid to help, according to CNN.

Smollett’s attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson released a statement Sunday saying such claims were “nothing further from the truth.”

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has, in fact, shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Sunday to TheDCNF. “We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

Pugh, Henderson and Smollett’s crisis manager Anne Kavanagh did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

