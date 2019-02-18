Stephen A. Smith Says People Have The ‘Right’ To See Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Settlement

ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith isn’t pleased with how Colin Kaepernick’s settlement with NFL was handled.

The former San Francisco 49ers QB recently settled his collusion lawsuit against the league, but details were kept confidential. That didn’t sit well with Smith at all.

“For me personally, again, I don’t want the decision to be in the dark. Whatever it is, I don’t care what it is, I think people … I think that because of what this morphed into, people have a right to know something other than, oh, we’re not going to disclose any details whatsoever,” Smith said Monday during an episode of “First Take” on ESPN. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

.@stephenasmith explains why he wants to know the details of Colin Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL. pic.twitter.com/cJnLaPhLNM — First Take (@FirstTake) February 18, 2019

I actually have to agree with Smith here. It’s fine if Kaepernick wants to behave like he’s some kind of martyr, but why should he get to do it in secret?

He’s spent two years as a massive thorn in the side of the NFL, he instigated the national anthem protests and did nothing to really help settle the issue. (RELATED: NFL Settles Collusion Lawsuit With Colin Kaepernick)

Kaepernick hasn’t done anything to make me believe he knows what he’s talking about or protesting at all. He just likes attention, and the fact he took what was likely a massive payout just further proves my point.

As Smith said, not disclosing any details is just not going to sit well with people. It’s just not.

The sad thing is that I worry this saga isn’t actually over yet, which is just absurd at this point. He’s still in the news, and we’re still talking about him.

I guess that’s what Kaepernick wants. Either way, I just want this to go away.