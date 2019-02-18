Tim Tebow Shreds ‘Critics And Naysayers’ During Awesome Speech

Tim Tebow recently had a golden line about critics in this world.

If there’s anybody who has had to deal with critics throughout their days as an athlete, it’d be the Florida Heisman winner. People said he’d never cut it in the NFL, and that his move to baseball with the Mets wouldn’t last either. Well, Tebow really doesn’t seem to care.

“You’re always going to have critics and naysayers and people that are going to tell you that you won’t, that you can’t, that you shouldn’t. Most of those people are the people that didn’t, that wouldn’t, that couldn’t. Don’t be defined by outside sources. You go after your dreams,” he told the media Saturday. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Says Steve Spurrier Keeps Calling To Get Him To Play In The AAF)

You can watch his full comments below.

“You’re always going to have critics and naysayers and people that are going to tell you that you won’t, that you can’t, that you shouldn’t. Most of those people are the people that didn’t, that wouldn’t, that couldn’t.” Baseball aside, there’s no doubt he’s an inspirational guy pic.twitter.com/FDTwUuKXI2 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) February 16, 2019

Something is wrong with you if you’re not a fan of Tebow’s mentality as a guy. I’m not saying you have to be a fan of him as an athlete, but there’s no doubt the man is an inspiration machine.

His speech in college after losing to Ole Miss is widely considered one of the greatest football speeches ever given.

I damn near just want to hire him as my daily motivation guy. I want him to just give me a short speech every morning so that I’m ready to dominate the day.

If there’s anybody who could do it, it’d be Tim Tebow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Feb 17, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

Imagine for a second all the great opportunities we’d have for awesome speeches if he actually manages to make the Mets.

I’m not sure it’s going to happen, but it’d be damn sure awesome if it did.

