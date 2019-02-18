Tucker Slams Al Sharpton For Role In Previous Hate Crime Hoax

Tucker Carlson slammed Al Sharpton on Monday night for his role in the Tawana Brawley hate crime hoax, one day after Sharpton demanded that Jussie Smollet face consequences if he indeed staged the alleged hate crime against himself.

“In 1987, Al Sharpton introduced the media to a young woman called Tawana Brawley. Brawley had an awful to story to tell. He said she had been viciously attacked by a group of racist white men and left in a garbage bag. She was covered in feces with racial slurs scrawled on her body,” Carlson began. “The Brawley case dominated headlines across the country for more than a year, and it bitterly divided New York City along ethnic lines. People hated each other because of what Tawana Brawley said happened to her.”

“But it was all a lie,” he continued. “After conducting hundreds of interviews, a grand jury declared the entire story fraudulent, none of it actually happened. Brawley fled the state, a judge ordered Al Sharpton to pay for damages for accusing innocent men of rape. That should’ve been the end of Al Sharpton’s career, yet just the opposite happened.” (RELATED: Here Are All The Politicians Who Rushed To Judgement On The Smollett ‘Hate Crime’)

“After he perpetuated the single most destructive racial hoax in memory, Al Sharpton got a promotion. He became a world-famous civil rights leader. He ran for president. He became a policy adviser to Barack Obama,” Carlson added. “According to visitor logs, Al Sharpton was invited to the Obama White House more than 80 times. He got his own show on MSNBC, which he still has. Sharpton has never apologized or even acknowledge the harm he did to this country by lying about Tawana Brawley.”

Sharpton was one of the first to come out in support for the “Empire” actor, following the alleged attack last month, in which Smollett alleged two white men attacked him. He told police that the men poured a bleach-like substance on him, tied a rope around his neck similar to a noose and shouted racist, homophobic slurs.

Sharpton demanded the attackers be held accountable and face the maximum penalty.

Now that Chicago PD appears to believe the attack was staged, Sharpton is calling for Smollett to be punished if this theory proves true.

