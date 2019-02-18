Urban Meyer Parties At Miami Club LIV Celebrating His Retirement

Urban Meyer appeared to be enjoying himself during a recent trip to Miami.

A video of the former Ohio State football coach celebrating his retirement at the club LIV went viral over the weekend, and it looked like a hell of a time.

Happy Retirement @OSUCoachMeyer

Thanks for allowing me to help you celebrate @spinnershells pic.twitter.com/dxsIYXag54 — James (@MiamiJamez) February 15, 2019

I hate to sound like the bad guy here, but I’m struggling to understand how Meyer, a guy who has repeatedly talked about his health problems, is able to party it up at LIV.

LIV is known as one of the most popular clubs in America. For a guy who has noted health problems, I wouldn’t recommend attending a banging nightclub. (RELATED: Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Claims He Doesn’t Plan On Coaching Again)

View this post on Instagram #MOOD . #B1GFCG #GoBucks #WinTheMoment A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 1, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

On the other hand, when you’ve won three national titles, you can do pretty much whatever you want. Those are the rules of college football, and there’s no wiggle room.

When you win, you get to do whatever you like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Listen up, everybody. I rarely make bold claims or predictions, but I’m telling you right now, I’ll be absolutely shocked if Meyer doesn’t end up coaching again.

Regardless of your thoughts on him as a person, the man is a gunslinger in the sport. All he does is win, and people like that don’t retire in their 50s.

I absolutely expect the OSU legend back on the sidelines at some point, and it might be a lot sooner than you think.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter