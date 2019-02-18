Which Democrat Has Had The Worst 2019?

It has been only a month-and-a-half since the start of 2019, yet many Democrats are not off to the best start.

Most recently, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been under fire for his own role in an alleged attack on himself in January. The star first reported that two men beat him, tied a rope around his neck, poured chemicals on him, shouted racist slurs and yelled, “This is MAGA country!” at him in Chicago outside a Subway restaurant. He subsequently walked away from the attack with his sandwich still in hand.

However, a report from two Chicago Police Department sources believed that Smollett paid the two suspects — brothers from Nigeria who also happen to have been extras on “Empire” — to plan the attack. The development has led to increased doubt in Smollett’s case and prominent Democrats to rescind their support of the actor. (RELATED: Pelosi Deletes Sympathetic Tweet For Jussie Smollett)

Another Democrat who has faced a rough start to the year is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal. The bill had a rough start in which her staff’s FAQ of the document did not match up with the bill itself, forcing it to be removed online.

On the Senate side, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has faced criticism for her claims to be Native American. The Democratic presidential candidate has been reported to refer to herself as Native American multiple times. After taking a DNA test, Warren found that she was only 1/1024th Native American and acknowledged that she is not a person of color.

Lastly, all the Democrats from Virginia have had a difficult beginning to the year. A controversial abortion bill paired with two instances of blackface from the governor and attorney general — and then topped with Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax being accused of two cases of sexual assault — made the Commonwealth at the center of news recently. (RELATED: GOP Virginia House Speaker Breaks Silence – He Could Be Next Governor)

Which Democrat do you think had the worst start to the year? Vote below.