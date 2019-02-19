Burberry Apologizes After Including Noose In Runway Outfit

Burberry apologized after sending a model down the runway wearing a sweatshirt with a noose around the neck at London Fashion Week.

After receiving intense internet backlash, the fashion brand provided a public statement Tuesday to CNN, explaining the piece and apologizing for the insensitivity.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 Collection,” wrote Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti.

The item was originally criticized by one of Burberry’s own models. Liz Kennedy spoke out on Instagram after the show, condemning the actions of Burberry. She claims she brought up her concerns before the show, but was asked to write a letter if she had a problem.

After some of the incidents that occurred in the past month, you would think that people in the fashion industry would learn from each other. Burberry should know better, especially after the criticism Katy Perry faced for her shoes at the Grammy’s. (RELATED: Katy Perry Is ‘Saddened’ By People Comparing Her Shoes ‘To Painful Images’ Of Blackface)

Katy Perry’s shoes pulled after ‘blackface’ backlash https://t.co/iWEOQOf3PF pic.twitter.com/o0oKFZCdSo — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2019

Fashion brand Gucci also just spent time trying to recover from a blackface incident. Rapper T.I. took to Instagram to initiate a Gucci boycott after they debuted a jacket with a black smiley face on it.

Gucci claims they are going to fix this issue by deciding to hire more diversely. How many times does this have to happen before the fashion industry realizes something needs to be fixed?

