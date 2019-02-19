Celebrate Cindy Crawford’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Cindy Crawford’s birthday Wednesday.

In honor of the 54-year-old icon's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage over the years.

Born in DeKalb, Illinois, the model who is one of the first super models ever, got her first big break in the fashion world in the early 80s when she began gracing covers of dozens of magazines and making appearances on the runway for fashion houses like Chanel, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, just to name a few.

Then in 1987 she got a part in Michael J. Fox's hit "The Secret of My Success." She was only on-screen for a few minutes and it helped launch her career and make her a worldwide celebrity. Soon she would appear alongside the likes of super models Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell.

During her career she's graced the cover of more than 600 magazines worldwide, including Vogue, People and Harper's Bazaar, among hundreds of others.

Her iconic appearance in the 1982 Super Bowl XVII Pepsi commercial is probably the most memorable ad ever. She recreated the ad for Super Bowl 52 and we have to admit she still looks amazing.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Cindy!