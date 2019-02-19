Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Pushes A Guy During Basketball Game After Screen

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t appear too happy during a recent pickup game of basketball.

A video went viral Monday night of the college football phenom trucking a dude after he was screened during what appears to be an intramural game.

Lawrence, who is one of the best college quarterbacks that I’ve ever seen, literally just shoves the guy straight to the ground, and is clearly not pleased by the fact somebody screened him. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Check out the video below.

Imagine being the kid who set a screen on Trevor Lawrence in an intramural game that put him out for 9 months with a torn knee @BarstoolClemson pic.twitter.com/gmQzsB0aoE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 19, 2019

This one is super simple to figure out, and I’ll give it to all of you straight. Lawrence was a billion percent justified in shoving that kid.

If you are dumb enough to screen the most important football player on campus, then don’t be shocked when he shoves you to the ground.

That’s just the reality. Lawrence needs to lead the Tigers to a couple more national titles, and he has a massive NFL future ahead of him.

Imagine how you’d feel if you were responsible for him getting hurt during a pickup game of basketball. You’d be the most hated person in the history of Clemson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 9, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

I honestly can’t believe that kid thought setting a screen on Lawrence was a good idea. What a clown move.

Also, what is Dabo Swinney doing letting his athletes play in pickup games of basketball? Trevor Lawrence should have Secret Service-level security around him at all times. He absolutely shouldn’t be playing other sports just for the hell of it.

Get it together before your star player gets hurt, Dabo.