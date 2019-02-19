The Left, Without Evidence, Claims Conservatives Attacked Malia Obama For Drinking

Amber Athey | White House Correspondent

Conservatives were falsely accused this week of attacking Malia Obama, daughter of former president Barack Obama, for drinking rosé while on vacation with friends.

Prominent leftist media and comedian accounts on Twitter claimed that conservatives were “frothing at the mouth,” “mad” and “obsessed” over a story published in The Daily Mail showing pictures of the 20-year-old Obama enjoying a bottle of wine.

Imani Gandy, a senior legal analyst with Rewire.News, wrote that conservatives were engaging in hypocrisy by “frothing at the mouth over Malia Obama” drinking wine because they “had no problem giving Justice Brett Kegstand a lifetime appointment to SCOTUS.”

Writer and comedian Zack Bornstein made a similar argument about alleged conservative hypocrisy, tweeting, “the same people mad at Malia Obama for drinking wine and wearing a bathing suit at age 20 are the same people who excuse Brett Kavanaugh for drinking beer and assaulting a woman at age 17.”

Professional anti-Trump tweeter Brian Krassenstein claimed Republicans “freak[ed] out” about Malia drinking, adding, “I just can’t wait for her to turn 35 so she can run for president.”

Each Twitter user racked up thousands of retweets and likes by blaming conservatives for attacks on Obama, but they provided no evidence that conservatives or Republicans at large cared about the first daughter drinking at all.

In fact, the “freak out” appeared to be limited to just one verified account. Andrew Wilkow, a host on Sirius XM’s Patriot channel, accused Obama of “privilege” for drinking nice wine underage.

Contrary to the claims of leftist Twitter, prominent conservatives largely defended Obama and trashed the Daily Mail for publishing photos of the underage college student drinking on holiday.

The media made similar false accusations against conservatives after a video of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing as a teenager made its rounds on social media. Vox’s Matthew Yglesias claimed the right had an “obsession” with Ocasio-Cortez and GQ said conservatives “failed” to take down the freshman congresswoman. (RELATED: The Media, Without Evidence, Claims Conservative Furious Over Ocasio-Cortez Dancing Video)

The New York Times even got in on the action, but none of the outlets were able to cite a single conservative who took issue with Ocasio-Cortez dancing beyond a single anonymous Twitter account.

