The Left, Without Evidence, Claims Conservatives Attacked Malia Obama For Drinking

Conservatives were falsely accused this week of attacking Malia Obama, daughter of former president Barack Obama, for drinking rosé while on vacation with friends.

Prominent leftist media and comedian accounts on Twitter claimed that conservatives were “frothing at the mouth,” “mad” and “obsessed” over a story published in The Daily Mail showing pictures of the 20-year-old Obama enjoying a bottle of wine.

Imani Gandy, a senior legal analyst with Rewire.News, wrote that conservatives were engaging in hypocrisy by “frothing at the mouth over Malia Obama” drinking wine because they “had no problem giving Justice Brett Kegstand a lifetime appointment to SCOTUS.”

Conservatives are frothing at the mouth over Malia Obama drinking rosé at a party just shy of her 21st birthday. These are the same people who had no problem giving Justice Brett Kegstand a lifetime appointment to SCOTUS. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 19, 2019

Rightwingers are obsessed with Malia Obama today. It’s almost as if they wish Barack Obama was still president as much as I do — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) February 18, 2019

Trolling Malia Obama for having fun with her friends and sipping some rosé is even dumber than arugula-gate. Conservatives never get sick of embarrassing themselves trying to smear this family. https://t.co/3jNCk7kEm5 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 18, 2019

Writer and comedian Zack Bornstein made a similar argument about alleged conservative hypocrisy, tweeting, “the same people mad at Malia Obama for drinking wine and wearing a bathing suit at age 20 are the same people who excuse Brett Kavanaugh for drinking beer and assaulting a woman at age 17.”

The same people mad at Malia Obama for drinking wine and wearing a bathing suit at age 20 are the same people who excuse Brett Kavanaugh for drinking beer and assaulting a woman at age 17 — (@ZackBornstein) February 19, 2019

Professional anti-Trump tweeter Brian Krassenstein claimed Republicans “freak[ed] out” about Malia drinking, adding, “I just can’t wait for her to turn 35 so she can run for president.”

Malia Obama drank alcohol at 20 & has a political opinion = Republicans freak out Don Jr. conspires w/Russia to undermine our democracy and lies to congress, appearing to commit a felony & they all blame Hillary I just can’t wait for her to turn 35 so she can run for President — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 19, 2019

Conservatives: Brett Kavanaugh was just a young boy when he drank too much beer and tried to rape girls in college. Also conservatives: Malia Obama drinking wine at 20 years old is unacceptable! — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) February 18, 2019

conservatives are sharing that pic of Malia Obama with a bottle of wine like their kids don’t get blackout off a $10 plastic bottle of vodka and 3 mollies every weekend after hazing their frat bros. Save it. — calkie (@Calkielator_97) February 18, 2019

Conservatives are all over Malia Obama today for drinking at 20 years old. Meanwhile, they didn’t give a fuck that Brett Kavanaugh admitted to drinking heavily at 16 and 17. Hypocrisy personified! — Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 19, 2019

Each Twitter user racked up thousands of retweets and likes by blaming conservatives for attacks on Obama, but they provided no evidence that conservatives or Republicans at large cared about the first daughter drinking at all.

In fact, the “freak out” appeared to be limited to just one verified account. Andrew Wilkow, a host on Sirius XM’s Patriot channel, accused Obama of “privilege” for drinking nice wine underage.

Living like the 1%? Drinking underage? Let’s see the #democrats and media scream about “privilege” here……..https://t.co/6D9kWo9fRG — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 18, 2019

Contrary to the claims of leftist Twitter, prominent conservatives largely defended Obama and trashed the Daily Mail for publishing photos of the underage college student drinking on holiday.

The problem with Malia Obama is not that she’s having some wine at 20, it’s that she has narc friends who leak things about her life. Keep a small circle. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2019

Everyone on my Twitter feed seems to agree that this Malia Obama thing is not news and doesn’t matter and we should just leave her alone. Seems like this another fake “conservatives are outraged about a dumb thing” story that the media has cooked up. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 19, 2019

Liberals: ‘Conservatives are frothing at the mouth over Malia Obama drinking’ Conservatives: Literally not caring at all about Malia Obama drinking pic.twitter.com/qTTclQ6KXP — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 19, 2019

On behalf of the conservative delegation, I’d like to formally say WE DON’T CARE MALIA OBAMA DRANK WINE https://t.co/ctKsJ5MYkX — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 19, 2019

OMG Malia Obama is a human with political opinions and also enjoys wine. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2019

I’m won’t spread the garbage being run about Malia Obama. She is a 20 year old young adult who’s figuring out who she is, making 20 year old mistakes. We all did at her age. I think it’s dumb to criticize kids of politicians who obviously support their parents. This is not news. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 18, 2019

In addition to just not being a person who should receive any focus, every single one of these Malia Obama stories has been a complete who-gives-a-shit non-story about a young woman being a young woman. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 18, 2019

Why is everyone hyperventilating about the actions of Malia Obama – a child that is not theirs? Let’s leave the snowflakery to the other side. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 18, 2019

Malia Obama isn’t responsible for her father’s policies… and she definitely wasn’t elected to the White House… Sorry, not giving that article the clicks and you shouldn’t either. All first kids (who aren’t members of white house staff) should be off limits. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 18, 2019

The media made similar false accusations against conservatives after a video of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing as a teenager made its rounds on social media. Vox’s Matthew Yglesias claimed the right had an “obsession” with Ocasio-Cortez and GQ said conservatives “failed” to take down the freshman congresswoman. (RELATED: The Media, Without Evidence, Claims Conservative Furious Over Ocasio-Cortez Dancing Video)

The New York Times even got in on the action, but none of the outlets were able to cite a single conservative who took issue with Ocasio-Cortez dancing beyond a single anonymous Twitter account.

Follow Amber on Twitter