Warren Proposes Universal Childcare Funded By ‘Ultra-Millionaire Tax’

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren laid out a new universal child care plan on Tuesday.

To fund said plan, the recently declared 2020 presidential contender announced her proposal to institute an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” that her campaign estimates would generate $2.75 trillion in revenue over a 10-year period. Warren announced her long-anticipated plan in a Medium.com post. (RELATED: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Supports Use Of 25th Amendment To Sink Trump)

“Today, in more than half the states in the country, a year of childcare costs more than a year of in-state college tuition,” Warren said. “We’re placing a huge financial burden on working families looking to find a safe and nurturing place for their kids.”

Child care should be a fundamental right, period. I remember how hard it was to find affordable, high-quality child care for my two kids when I was a working mom – and it’s a zillion times harder today. Here’s how my #UniversalChildCare plan works. https://t.co/YAFGzqZ0hX — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 19, 2019



Warren repeated an argument often used by her and fellow progressive presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, saying that a wealthy country such as the United States should be open to an expanded welfare state.

“We must do better for our kids — and our parents,” she said. “In the wealthiest country on the planet, access to affordable and high-quality child care and early education should be a right, not a privilege reserved for the rich.”

Warren promises that her plan will provide “free” and “high-quality” childcare for millions of American families.

“It will be free for millions of American families, and affordable for everyone,” Warren said. “This is the kind of big, structural change we need to produce an economy that works for everyone.”

Warren is considered one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination next year, as she looks to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump.

Follow William Davis on Twitter