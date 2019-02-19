Glenn Beck Explains Why Trump Connects With Americans

Your first name

Former Trump critic Glenn Beck sat down with The Daily Caller to explain how President Donald Trump connects with the American people.

In an exclusive interview, Beck praises Trump’s “bold action,” and explains why the president is “bullet-proof.” Beck dives into deep detail on what the American people see in Trump and how he has become an effective champion for everyday Americans.

Watch Beck explain Trump’s relationship with his voters and more:

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter