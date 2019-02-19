HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Illinois 64-58, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back with an ugly 64-58 win over Illinois Monday night.

 

Coming into the game, I said my Badgers needed a win after dropping two straight, and entering the night with a record of 17-8.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, my guys took care of business. Was it pretty? Hell no. It was ugly, and we played some very poor basketball at times. But eventually we were able to scrap and claw to a win. That’s what Big 10 basketball is all about. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

Brad Davison, Khalil Iverson, Nathan Reuvers, Ethan Happ and the rest of the squad found ways to keep digging deeper in order to beat an incredibly scrappy Illinois team. While it wasn’t pretty, the fight we put up was very impressive.

Plus, Iverson threw down two insanely big dunks, including a put-back to close out the first half.

Now, we’ve got five games left on the schedule and we need to walk out of four of them with wins if we really want to solidify great seed position in the tournament.

As you all know, last year was a tough road for Badger fans to travel. It was brutal at times. Downright disgusting, in fact.

Yet, I told people to just stay the course. Greg Gard would get the ship turned around, and it looks like he’s done exactly that. We’re nearing the end of February and we’re 18-8. We’ve got everything we want still right in front of us.

 

Ride with me, Wisconsin. Together, we can all make a journey to the promise land of college basketball in March. It’s going to be a hell of time. I can promise you that much.

