HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Illinois 64-58, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks

The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back with an ugly 64-58 win over Illinois Monday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 18, 2019 at 7:14pm PST

Coming into the game, I said my Badgers needed a win after dropping two straight, and entering the night with a record of 17-8.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, my guys took care of business. Was it pretty? Hell no. It was ugly, and we played some very poor basketball at times. But eventually we were able to scrap and claw to a win. That’s what Big 10 basketball is all about. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

Brad Davison, Khalil Iverson, Nathan Reuvers, Ethan Happ and the rest of the squad found ways to keep digging deeper in order to beat an incredibly scrappy Illinois team. While it wasn’t pretty, the fight we put up was very impressive.

“That’s why they call it a team. “We had a good supporting cast.” Coach Gard on the win over Illinois Check out tonight’s top plays pic.twitter.com/BNmHNK0uFX — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 19, 2019

Plus, Iverson threw down two insanely big dunks, including a put-back to close out the first half.

This might be the dunk of the year in college basketball. Do not get in the way of Wisconsin and Khalil Iverson. pic.twitter.com/lRicqyzOLs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 19, 2019

ANOTHER ONE The Kohl Center rims are not a fan of @iverson_khalil tonight (Cc: @CollegeSLAM )pic.twitter.com/Fpu1yc20DW — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 19, 2019

Now, we’ve got five games left on the schedule and we need to walk out of four of them with wins if we really want to solidify great seed position in the tournament.

As you all know, last year was a tough road for Badger fans to travel. It was brutal at times. Downright disgusting, in fact.

Yet, I told people to just stay the course. Greg Gard would get the ship turned around, and it looks like he’s done exactly that. We’re nearing the end of February and we’re 18-8. We’ve got everything we want still right in front of us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 18, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

Ride with me, Wisconsin. Together, we can all make a journey to the promise land of college basketball in March. It’s going to be a hell of time. I can promise you that much.