Hockey Players Square Up To Fight, End Up Dancing

David Hookstead | Reporter

Two hockey players busted out some dance moves after initially squaring up to fight.

Barstool Sports shared a video Tuesday of two unknown guys appearing to get ready to throw down, but it certainly took a different kind of turn.

Instead of bashing the teeth out of each other, the two players began dancing together.

Generally, I would take this opportunity to trash this stunt, but I actually laughed pretty hard. A nice little dance was about the last thing I was expecting to see when it looked like a massive fight was on the horizon.

Was that a soft move that’s not representative of real hockey? Sure, but it was still pretty damn funny. You’re just lying to yourself if you can’t even admit that much. (RELATED: Woman Gets Punched In The Face During Bruins Game)

In life, it’s important to always keep your head on a swivel. Expecting to watch a man get his head cracked in and then watching a slow dance will most certainly keep your head on swivel.

Okay, now that we’ve all enjoyed our laughs, let’s get back to some real fights.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : barstool sports hockey twitter
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller