Lady Gaga Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Hollywood agent Christian Carino, have called off their pending nuptials with sources sharing that it just “didn’t work out.”

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source close to the 32-year-old singer and agent shared Tuesday with People magazine. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

The source also shared that this wasn’t something that just happened, but that the pair broke up “a bit ago. There’s no long dramatic story.”

The insider continued, “But things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

Reports that the relationship might be over started circulating shortly after the “Shallow” hitmaker’s appearance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, when fans noticed she had hit the red carpet without her diamond engagement ring.

The news comes after the “A Star is Born” hitmaker finally confirmed speculation that she was engaged, when she thanked “my fiancé Christian” in her October acceptance speech at Elle magazine’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. (RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

The “Born This Way” hitmaker and Carino started making headlines that the two were seeing each other after they were first spotted together during one of her appearances at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February 2017. It came six months after news that she and her then-fiancé Taylor Kinney’s engagement was off.