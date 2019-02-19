Will Matthew McConaughey Or Woody Harrelson Be In ‘True Detective’ Season Three Finale?

It looks like there’s a very real chance we could be seeing Matthew McConaughey or Woody Harrelson in the season three finale of “True Detective” Sunday night.

For those of you who watched the second to last episode of the season this past week, you probably noticed that Harrelson and McConaughey both appeared in a scene where Hays was being shown an old newspaper clipping about season one. (RELATED: ‘True Detective’ Returns With Outstanding Season Three Premiere)

It was a brief moment, but it was a stunning one.

Sim, eles fizeram isso! Easter egg da dupla Matthew McConaughey e Woody Harrelson da primeira temporada #TrueDetective pic.twitter.com/rCXA3e5mda — Bruno Lopes (@BLopes_BL) February 19, 2019

Anyone else see that Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey True Detective Easter Egg from last night?? pic.twitter.com/jPqlnaqwD2 — Pat Whalen (@WhalenCuzImYung) February 18, 2019

It’s obvious that creator Nic Pizzolatto and the writers are trying to subtly hint at the possibility that Rust and Marty might make an appearance in the finale.

I will even take it a step further. It seems like the viewers are being led to believe the killers in season one could easily be tied to the killers in season three.

Let me be crystal clear here. If McConaughey, Harrelson or both of them together appear in the season three finale, the internet might actually stop working.

Twitter might come crashing to the ground. I know that sounds dramatic, but it’s true.

The only reason I think they might not is because it could be seen as taking away from the great performances of Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

However, we know that McConaughey has also been open about reprising the role. Why put the storyline in there about Rust and Marty just to show a newspaper clipping? That seems way too small, and we know HBO doesn’t do small.

I guess we’ll find out Sunday. Make sure to tune in. You know that I’ll be watching.