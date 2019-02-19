Mike Leach Tweets About Sasquatch And The First Guy To Hear A Parrot Talk

Washington State football coach Mike Leach has been pretty entertaining on Twitter lately.

Over the weekend, Leach had two outstanding tweets. One was a fake quote from Sasquatch that read, “Believe in yourself, even when no one else will.” The tweet currently has more than 12,000 retweets.

The other read, “First guy to hear a parrot speak probably wasn’t okay for days.”

This is just another example of why Leach is such a gift from above to college football fans everywhere.

There’s no chance in hell that a guy like Nick Saban or Urban Meyer would ever do something like this. No chance at all. They’re all business. (RELATED: Legendary College Football Coach Has Amazing Rant About Recruit Rankings)

Leach is out here dropping quotes about parrots talking and Big Foot and he’s still winning games. Oh, he also has the greatest rants in football history.

Also, the point about the parrot seems incredibly valid. That guy must have been shook as hell when he first heard the bird talk. Leave it to Leach to crack an egg of knowledge over us all.

I really do hope he keeps entertaining us during the offseason. Fans really don’t deserve such a coach, but here he is.

Go, Leach, go!

