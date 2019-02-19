Mom Arrested For Leaving Children At Home, Going To Burger King And Setting Dumpster On Fire

Police arrested and charged an Ohio mother for endangering children, arson and criminal trespassing after she left her kids at home, went to Burger King and set a dumpster on fire.

Lashauwna Tucker, 26, left her children who are 4 and 6 years old alone in her house before going to the chain restaurant, WTOL reported Tuesday. She allegedly wanted money from the children’s dad, an employee at Burger King.

Tucker set the dumpster on fire after attempting to enter the restaurant’s kitchen and then being asked to leave, according to the New York Post. Authorities arrested her Monday. (RELATED: Burger King Releases Net Neutrality Commercial)

She is being arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday, according to WTOL.

Burger King, the Toledo Police Department and the municipal court did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

