Media Bias And Double Standards

On today’s show we get into the latest crazy developments in the Smollett hate crime hoax and how Kamala Harris seemed to have no idea she tweeted that it was an attempted modern-day lynching. Also, anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan praised both Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and leaders of the Women’s March and there’s almost no media outrage over it. And journalist Lara Logan lets the cat out of the bag on media bias, and a story on perhaps the most obnoxious bride in history.

Listen to the show:

The story around the bogus hate crime against actor Jussie Smollett just keeps getting weirder and weirder. Now reports are saying that he may have sent himself a threatening letter before the attack, and that the attack was because the public and media response wasn’t big enough for his liking. We break it all down.

Sen. Kamala Harris, who is running for president, immediately sent out a tweet after the initial reports of the Smollett attack calling it “an attempted modern-day lynching.” Now that the wheels have come off the story, Harris was asked if she regretted the tweet and she acted as though it was the first she’d ever heard of it. Actually, it probably was. It’s highly unlikely Harris runs her own Twitter account. It’s probably run by a “woke” staffer looking to get out in front of the field and ended up running off a cliff.

Noted racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan sang the praises for anti-Semitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the anti-Semitic women who co-founded the Women’s March and it created next to no outrage in the media. It’s quite a change from how the media treats David Duke and whatever statements he makes, which every Republican is asked to answer for. Republicans have denounced Duke for decades, Democrats have barely been asked to denounce Farrakhan, let alone willing to do so voluntarily.

Former 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan has some choice words for her profession — and very few of them were good. Speaking on a podcast, Logan admitted the bias in journalism and talked about how it’s much worse than we thought.

Plus, the a vegan bride uninvited her own mother and other family members from her wedding because they won’t pledge to go vegan for the rest of their lives. Yes, it’s that crazy of a story that you have to hear to believe.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.