REVIEW: ‘I Am The Night’ Impresses In Latest Episode ‘Matador’

“I Am the Night” was outstanding Monday night in the new episode “Matador.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

There were two major takeaways from the latest episode. First, that creepy dude Sepp finally got what was coming to him when Jay (Chris Pine) and Fauna (India Eisley) killed him after he took her during a bizarre art exhibit. (RELATED: Watch Preview For New ‘I Am the Night‘ Episode ‘Dark Flower’)

The death scene was awesome. As everybody watching the show knows, Jay is one BAMF (google that term if you don’t know what it means), and we got to see that play out as he stabbed the creepy Hodel associate to death. It was awesome.

Secondly, the other major part of the episode was the fact George Hodel’s art work was displayed at the end, and it’s clearly inspired by the Black Dahlia murder.

It was horrifying, and the latest sign yet that Hodel might be the man behind the vicious slaying of Elizabeth Short. Plus, the bull skull in the exhibit has me thinking Hodel views himself as a matador, which is weird but something I guess we’ll accept.

Finally, the bizarre art situation with Corinna and her clothes being cut off as Fauna was in the room was beyond uncomfortable.

Seriously, what was that all about? That was so strange, but it’s just another example of what sets “I Am the Night” apart.

As I’ve already made clear, I’ve really enjoyed this mini-series from TNT, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.