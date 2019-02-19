Watch Seth Rogen In The Trailer For ‘Long Shot’

Seth Rogen’s new movie “Long Shot” looks like it’s going to be full of laughs.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Developing New Movie About The Fyre Festival Disaster)

Rogen is also joined by Charlize Theron, Alexander Skarsgård and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the cast.

As a guy who knows a decent amount about movies and comedy, I think this one is going to be a hit. Watch the awesome trailer below.

So, does everybody agree with my assessment? Seth Rogen dating a woman running for POTUS is just golden content waiting to unfold.

There’s nothing people love more than a great underdog story, and a dude like Rogen getting with the POTUS is about the greatest underdog story that could ever be told.

Count me in for this one. You can watch “Long Shot” in theaters May 3, 2019.

