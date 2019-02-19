What Was Jussie Smollett’s Most Convincing Performance?

The alleged hate crime attack on actor Jussie Smollett took a dramatic turn this week when Chicago Police issued a report suggesting that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself.

The 36-year-old “Empire” actor and singer alleged that he was attacked in Chicago by two individuals at a Subway on a late January night. His attackers allegedly shouted racist and homophobic slurs, beat him, put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance over him. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Stammers When Asked About Smollett ‘Lynching’ Comments)

The narrative of the story shifted, however, when two law enforcement sources told CNN that the Chicago Police believe Smollett paid his two attackers to assault him. The attackers, who are brothers from Nigeria and were also hired as extras on Smollett’s show, were released without charges on Friday and are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

With backlash quickly forming against Smollet’s hate-crime hoax, his attorneys issued a statement denying the latest development. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Hoax ‘Hate Crimes’ In The Trump Era)

“He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” said attorneys Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson to CNN.

Smollet’s attorneys said that they will continue to cooperate with authorities and are expecting further updates on the investigation.

In light of Smollett’s alleged orchestration of the attack, we want to know what has been the actor’s most convincing performance. Was it his interview with ABC on the attack? Or was it his kid actor role on “The Mighty Ducks”? Let us know and vote below.