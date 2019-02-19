The Newer ‘Smart Screen’ Ninja Blender Is $70 Off Today

The Daily Dealer has featured Ninja blenders before, proclaiming for all the hear the brand’s “1000 watts of professional performance power and sleek design.” (We are a fan of the SharkNinja brand in general).

What we haven’t shared in a while, at least to my recollection, is Ninja’s newer “smart screen” blenders. They still feature the famed “total crushing blades” for ice crushing, blending, pureeing and controlled processing. But they also feature 4 auto-IQ programs, which are “chef-designed, automatic pre-set recipe creations for smoothies, drinks, purees and ice cream.” Today only, you can get this new and improved Ninja blender for just $61:

Ninja Smart Screen Blender with 1000-Watt Base, 4-Auto-iQ Programs, Touchscreen Display, Total Crushing Pitcher, (CT650), Black on sale for $61.99

