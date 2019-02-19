T-Pain Cancels Show After Getting Hit In The Face With Beach Ball

T-Pain is not a fan of people throwing stuff at him during his concerts, and he made that clear during a recent performance.

TMZ reported Monday night that the star rapper was hit in the face with the beach ball during a Sunday performance in Denver. He stormed off the stage and didn’t return, despite the fact his people asked him to. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the video below.

Does anybody blame T-Pain for walking off of the stage and canceling the rest of the show? I sure as hell don’t.

I would have done the exact same thing, and I’m sure most other musicians would have too. According to TMZ, he had previously warned the audience to stop throwing things.

If they don’t want to listen, then that’s fine. He should just walk right off the stage and not look back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on Feb 13, 2019 at 10:47am PST

Also, you’re just simply an idiot if you throw things on stage during concerts. What is wrong with you in order to do that?

These are musicians. The clowns in the audience should just be happy T-Pain isn’t too hardcore, and didn’t try to get into the audience to start swinging on people.

Sound off in the comments if you think T-Pain was justified in ending the show or not.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter