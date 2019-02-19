This Was When Zack Snyder Knew Gal Gadot Was Going To Be ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot shared a great throwback shot Tuesday from her first meeting with director Zach Snyder, with him sharing that it was the day he knew she was going to be Wonder Woman.

"Wow, this image takes me back! The amazing Zack Snyder took it on the first day we ever met. He believed I could be a superhero. Then I became Wonder Woman! #icansoidid," the 33-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a great snapshot of her meeting with the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" director.

Snyder captioned his post, “This is the first day I met Gal and this is the first photo of her I took. She didn’t know it at the time but I had already decided she was my Wonder Woman.”

Gadot’s portrayal of Diana Prince made her a worldwide celebrity and she instantly became a fan favorite as the new female super hero.

She previously opened up about how Snyder gave her the chance many in Hollywood wouldn’t and how it changed her life.

“Four years ago, I got tired of all the ‘no’s and the rejections that I just wanted to quit acting,” the “Wonder Woman” star shared during the Palm Springs Film Festival. “But of course the universe works in mysterious and wonderful ways and I received a phone call that I got this very special part.”

“Zack Snyder had this strong vision of who Wonder Woman should be and I am forever grateful that he gave me the opportunity to play this iconic character,” she added.

Gadot continued, “Working on ‘Wonder Woman’ was a life-changing experience. This character represents so much that I believe in. She’s about doing the right thing, helping others, sticking to her beliefs, and she’s motivated by the most beautiful quality: love. This is something we all need and are inspired by.”

The 2017 film was a huge hit for director Patty Jenkins and fans can hardly wait for the sequel, titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” when it finally hits theaters June 5, 2020.

