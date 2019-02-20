The 2020 Democratic Primary Will Be A ‘Woke-Off’

On today’s show we get deeper into the 2020 Democratic field as crazy Uncle Bernie tosses his hat in the ring. To celebrate, video of a 1985 interview with Bernie has resurfaced in which he celebrates communism and bread lines while complaining about then-President Ronald Reagan. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to make child care a right, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants the government to create a new third gender. It’s a woke-off.

Listen to the show:

The dislike of freedom is nothing new to Bernie Sanders, who has been embracing communist despots since at least the mid-1980s. We have audio of the then-mayor of Burlington, Vermont, talking about the advice he gave communists in Nicaragua to help them win the PR war with the U.S.

While the Democratic primary is going to be a fight to see who is the “most woke,” the Godfather of woke is going to have a hard time getting any traction. Bernie was the hero for radicals in 2016, now he’s just a white guy up against women and people of color. The system of identity politics he helped advance may be his biggest obstacle in 2020.

Elizabeth Warren recounted her old Aunt Bee and how she was saved from having to take care of her children by a women who uprooted her entire life after one phone call and moved in with the Warrens to raise their kids. Now the Massachusetts senator wants the government to be everyone’s Aunt Bee by creating a right to child care. Crazy.

Sen. Gillibrand called for the federal government to create a new gender category for people who don’t think they’re either male or female. The party of science has quit biology.

There was also insanity and hyper-sensitivity in how the string on a hoodie was tied in London (yes, it’s that stupid) and women who ran off to willingly become brides for ISIS fighters want to return home because all the eligible terrorists have been killed. You can’t make this stuff up.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, availablenow. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.