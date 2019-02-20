Amal Clooney And Serena Williams Throwing Meghan Markle Baby Shower In NYC

Meghan Markle flew to New York City for a star-studded baby shower being put on Wednesday by George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

The expectant Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the city Tuesday ahead of the gathering with her friends. However, Page Six reports that despite the celebration involving big-name celebrities, sources said the event was going to be very small and for an intimate group of her friends. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Amal [Clooney] is hosting, with Serena [Williams], but it is a very small group of friends in the Mark Penthouse,” the insider shared.

The source shared that a special menu has been created for the festivities and the colors for the decorations have been kept neutral as Markle and Prince Harry have yet to share the sex of their first child due sometime this spring. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“The party is costing $200,000,” according to Cosmopolitan magazine. The outlet also reports that one of the guests, her former “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer arrived with two packages wrapped in blue. Possibly a hint that the royal couple is expecting a boy.

Other stars expected to be there include Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Priyanka Chopra, just to name a few.

Markle‘s visit is expected to be a short one as she will reportedly fly out Wednesday night. She and Harry are then headed to Morocco for a three-day trip starting Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines back in October when Kensington Palace announced that the newlyweds were expecting their first child.