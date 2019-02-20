Viral Video Shows Amish Man Skiing Behind A Horse And Buggy

An awesome video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Barstool Sports tweeted out a video Tuesday afternoon of an Amish man shredding it up on some skis as he was being pulled by a horse and buggy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, an Amish man was shredding up some fresh powder while being pulled by a horse. Give the video a watch below. I think you’ll find it just as entertaining as I did.

Who said the Amish couldn’t SEND IT @gonepatrol pic.twitter.com/3VGJTgJow0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 19, 2019

You simply don’t know what great comedy is if you didn’t laugh at that video. Imagine just driving down the road, looking to your right and seeing a man carving it up like it’s the X Games.

That’s simply laugh-out-loud funny, and it’s also just badass on every level.

I’m so envious of that dude right now. He’s out there having the time of his life, and most other people are just complaining about the snow.

It’s another great reminder to always make the best of your situation. If you’ve got access to a horse and some skis, then you have to use them. Those are the rules, and this guy did just that.

Well done, sir. Well done.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter