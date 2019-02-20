Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Says Artemi Panarin ‘Sh*t His Pants’

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella had an amazing rant to the media Tuesday night.

There had been speculation that Artemi Panarin wouldn’t play against the Montreal Canadiens because he was going to be traded. According to Tortorella, that wasn’t the case at all.

“He’s sick. Not eating. He’s puking … he sh*t his pants. He was puking. He was doing everything,” the legendary coach explained to the media.

Gotta love John Tortorella. pic.twitter.com/E8iH24mDeX — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) February 20, 2019

My friends, I’ve always said honesty is the best policy, but Torts might have been a shade too honest here.

I can’t imagine Panarin is in love with the fact his head coach just told the whole world of sports that he “sh*t his pants.” (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

That’s a tough look to shake for sure.

This is why coaches, especially hockey coaches, are so entertaining. They rarely know where the line of appropriateness exists, and they also don’t really care. (RELATED: Pierre McGuire Almost Gets Drilled By Puck During Lightning Vs. Blue Jackets Game)

Nobody ever won the Stanley Cup by playing it safe. They win the big games by cranking it up. Plus, Torts has always been known as a bit of a loose cannon, and that’s why we love him.

