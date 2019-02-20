Black Voters More In Favor Of Northam Staying In Office Than White Voters

Despite Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal, it is actually the black voters in the state that are more in favor of him staying than white voters, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll surveyed more than 1,000 Virginians, in which black voters said 56-31 percent that Northam should not resign, whereas white voters are split 46-46. Similarly, black voters approved Northam 49-24 percent, while white voters disapproved 50-36 percent.

Overall, the poll found that 48 percent of voters said that he should not resign with 42 percent saying he should step down. (RELATED: Most Black Virginians Think Northam Should Stay Despite Yearbook Photo)

“The good news for Gov. Ralph Northam is that Virginia voters have mixed feelings about him,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Not terrible, but hardly reassuring in the wake of the brouhaha over his alleged use of blackface when he was a medical student more than three decades ago.”

What may be working in Northam’s favor is the heavy negativity surrounding Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax in the same poll.

Facing two accusations of sexual assault and rape, only 12 percent of Virginia voters believe Fairfax’s denials of the allegation while 37 percent believe his two accusers. In terms of favorability, Fairfax is viewed negatively 11-36 percent. (RELATED: Senators Who Condemned Kavanaugh Refused To Denounce Fairfax)

“Perhaps working to Northam’s benefit is that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is viewed much, much more negatively as he faces sexual assault and rape allegations,” said Brown. “And voters say by very strong margins they don’t believe his denials.”

Faring the best out of all was Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Voters found that Herring, who also admitted to once wearing blackface earlier this month, should not resign with 54 percent or be impeached with 63 percent.

“Attorney General Mark Herring scores best among the three officials in hot water,” said Brown.

Additionally, the poll also touched on prejudice in Virginia, as voters said 61-35 percent that prejudice against black people was a serious problem in the state. Yet, 60 percent of say that the state has less racism against black people today than it did “a few decades ago.”