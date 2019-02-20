Former CBS News’ Lara Logan Slams The Liberal Media

Former CBS News Foreign Correspondent Lara Logan discussed media biases in the liberal media during a Wednesday night appearance on Hannity.

The interview came days after she gave a scathing rebuke of the media in an interview with retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland for his “Mic Drop” podcast.

WATCH:

“They are already starting to target me again now. And I expected it. I was joking that I embrace fire and fury, because I know they are going to come after me again. I’m not the only one. The same people come after you, right?” she started. “Michael Calderon who was at The Huffington Post. I can literally give you the script now. I can tell you who the players are. Joe Hagan, Brian Stelter.”

“[The liberal media] are all saying the same things, they come after Sharyl Attkisson, they come after you, they come after me. If there were any independent voices out there, if there are any journalists who are not beating the same drum and giving the same talking points, then we pay the price,” Logan said. “You know what is interesting, Sean? They cannot take down the substance of what you’re saying, right? They cannot go after the things that matter. So they smear you personally. They go after your integrity.”

“They go after your reputation as a person and a professional. They will stop at nothing. I am not the only one. And I am just, I am done, right, I am tired of it. And they do not get to write my story anymore. They do not get to speak for me, I want to say loudly and clearly to anybody who is listening, I am not owned. Nobody owns me, right? I’m not owned by the left or the right,” she continued.

“I do not even know what your politics are, I really don’t,” Hannity responded. (RELATED: CBS Reporter Lara Logan In Self-Quarantine After ’60 Minutes’ Report From Liberian Ebola Treatment Center)

Logan added, “It does not matter. I’m not going to lie to you and pretend that I have no biases, that’s not true. Right? That is a part of who we are as human beings. We all have opinions on things. I don’t pretend that I don’t have opinions. My point about the sources is that I have worked with so many great journalists, I can tell you many of their names, Sara Carter is one of them.”

“I have so much respect for her work. And they are so many people at 60 Minutes, and in many other places, who I have such great respect for. And it’s because, I did not invent this. Journalists have always needed two independent first-hand sources,” she concluded. “That has always been the standard that we work to you, it is not me. I’m not alone. I’m not the only one.”

Logan echoed her comments from her conversation with Ritland in regards to journalist sourcing. In the Ritland interview, she criticized the frequency the media relies on single anonymous sources for stories.

